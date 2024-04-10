Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (BTT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE BTT opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $21.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total value of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTT. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the first quarter worth $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth about $259,000.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

