MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Trading 4.6% Higher

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.64. Approximately 159,711 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 737,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on MXL. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -26.26 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The business had revenue of $125.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. Equities research analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 30,832 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 657,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,622,000 after buying an additional 531,529 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 632,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 31,589 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 180.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 82,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 53,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in MaxLinear by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 113,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 59,760 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

