Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 5.2%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.
Lavoro Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.
Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Lavoro
About Lavoro
Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.
Further Reading
