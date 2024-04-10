Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO) Shares Up 5.2%

Lavoro Limited (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.27 and last traded at $6.27. 810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 19,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.96.

Lavoro Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00.

Lavoro (NASDAQ:LVRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $618.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.10 million. Lavoro had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Lavoro Limited will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lavoro

About Lavoro

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the second quarter worth $114,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $35,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lavoro in the first quarter worth $11,201,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Lavoro in the first quarter worth $941,000. 2.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lavoro Limited operates as an agricultural inputs retailer. The company operates through three segments: Brazil Cluster, LATAM Cluster, and Crop Care Cluster. It distributes agricultural inputs, such as crop protection, seeds, fertilizers, foliar fertilizers, biologicals, adjuvants, organominerals, and others for the agricultural industry.

