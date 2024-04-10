loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) Shares Up 5.8%

Shares of loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) shot up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.63 and last traded at $2.57. 100,328 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 479,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

loanDepot Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average is $2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.40 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at loanDepot

In other news, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 39,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $103,316.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,954,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,400,803.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan Binowitz sold 13,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $32,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 783,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of loanDepot by 19.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 5,396,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 879,650 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 674,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 147,198 shares in the last quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 2,800,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 172,802 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in loanDepot by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in loanDepot in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

loanDepot Company Profile

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

