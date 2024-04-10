Vale (NYSE:VALE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 11,547,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 25,199,459 shares.The stock last traded at $12.20 and had previously closed at $11.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vale in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Vale in a research report on Saturday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

Vale Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84.

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 19.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vale S.A. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Vale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a $0.3182 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Vale’s payout ratio is 64.48%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

