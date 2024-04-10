Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.