Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 29.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JQC opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $5.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24.
About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
