Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 60,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 124,023 shares.The stock last traded at $21.38 and had previously closed at $21.12.

KE has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Kimball Electronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Kimball Electronics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.57 and a 200 day moving average of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $533.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $421.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.60 million. Kimball Electronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.97%. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. It provides electronics manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support, to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end market verticals.

