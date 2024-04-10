Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on May 1st

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NAD opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.92.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth $61,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the second quarter worth $126,000.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.