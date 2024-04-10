Sprott (NYSE:SII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,218 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the previous session’s volume of 83,187 shares.The stock last traded at $39.77 and had previously closed at $39.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised Sprott from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.09). Sprott had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $36.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Sprott’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth $2,909,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sprott by 16.2% in the third quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 363,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at $928,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Sprott by 218.7% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

