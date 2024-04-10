Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.
