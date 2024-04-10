Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $10.97 on Wednesday. Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $9.21 and a one year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund by 731.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 27,798 shares during the period.

Nuveen Minnesota Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from regular federal and Minnesota personal income taxes.

