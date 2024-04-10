Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $691,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $29.16.
JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend
Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN
In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447.
