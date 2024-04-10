Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Invests $691,000 in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $789,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 60,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 100,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average of $26.08. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4227 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $274,706.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,741,857.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 849,303 shares of company stock valued at $155,107,447.

