Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 2,423 Shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 87.3% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 60.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKH stock opened at $54.40 on Wednesday. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $46.43 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.99.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 66.33%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Black Hills from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

