Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Has $1.22 Million Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Associated Banc by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $845,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 14,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 621,784 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 247,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.13.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $52,785.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,225.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John A. Utz sold 14,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $297,012.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,905,456. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John B. Williams sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $52,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,876 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,225.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,710 shares of company stock valued at $454,897 over the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

Shares of ASB opened at $21.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. Associated Banc-Corp has a twelve month low of $14.47 and a twelve month high of $22.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $322.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.89 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.88%.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

