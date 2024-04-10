CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 17th

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 17th.

CF Bankshares has decreased its dividend by an average of 45.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

CF Bankshares Price Performance

CFBK opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.72. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CF Bankshares ( NASDAQ:CFBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 11.34%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of CF Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 522,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 7,601 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 15.1% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 177,019 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 92.4% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in CF Bankshares by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 149,830 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,173,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

