Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 1,137 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Todd M. Roemer sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $1,488,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 176,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,071.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $27.90 on Wednesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.91 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CTRA. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.46.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

