DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY decreased its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,643 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $6,606,000. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DTE Energy by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $109.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.40. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Insider Activity at DTE Energy

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 2,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $300,893.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,469 shares in the company, valued at $593,003.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 6,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.19, for a total value of $662,783.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,095 shares of company stock worth $2,168,183. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

