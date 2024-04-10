Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNM. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UNM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Unum Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Unum Group stock opened at $51.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $54.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.51.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,922,409.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,018,100 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

