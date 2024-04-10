Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Grows Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DINO. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in HF Sinclair by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 88.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DINO. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.45.

Insider Transactions at HF Sinclair

In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 4,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.94 per share, for a total transaction of $246,369.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,879.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $61.09 on Wednesday. HF Sinclair Co. has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $64.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

