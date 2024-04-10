Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,665,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,379,967,000 after purchasing an additional 143,631 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,972,582 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,632,127,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,954,038 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,505,595 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $957,974,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SYK. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $335.27.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $350.86 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $309.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

