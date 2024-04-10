3,291 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 33,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the third quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 16,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on USB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised U.S. Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,313,616.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 164,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,573.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,265 shares of company stock worth $2,535,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

USB opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

