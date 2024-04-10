Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CQP. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Powell Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 2.1% during the third quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. 46.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CQP opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.72. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $43.42 and a 52 week high of $62.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.68.

Cheniere Energy Partners ( NYSE:CQP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 44.02% and a negative return on equity of 292.30%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

