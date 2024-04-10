Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 6,006 Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 233,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Liberty Energy were worth $4,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,085,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213,132 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,972,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,183 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $36,326,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,528,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $22.30 on Wednesday. Liberty Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.62 and a twelve month high of $23.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

In related news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,459 shares of company stock valued at $2,077,491. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LBRT shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

