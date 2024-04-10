Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Inlet Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $189.31 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $199.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $17.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.60 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore upgraded International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $144.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.85.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

