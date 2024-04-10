28,548 Shares in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 28,548 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 141.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,012,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $66,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,386 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,202,596 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $115,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,211 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vodafone Group Public by 73.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,039,166 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,291,000 after buying an additional 1,704,002 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 9,269,284 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $80,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $12.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.93.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

