Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $265,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fingerlakes Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VO opened at $247.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $240.74 and a 200 day moving average of $225.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $61.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

