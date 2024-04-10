15,270 Shares in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Liberty Global during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Liberty Global by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 68.7% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1,417.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 9,836 shares during the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

Shares of LBTYK opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.26 and a 12-month high of $21.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($8.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($7.97). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 54.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet raised Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Liberty Global news, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,462.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,643,596.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrea Salvato sold 32,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $573,533.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,629 shares of company stock worth $1,526,283 over the last ninety days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

