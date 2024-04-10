Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $313,000 in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 81,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CYH opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.05. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.44). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.20.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

