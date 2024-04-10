Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $454,000 in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 145.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 166.4% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFG opened at $53.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $45.32 and a 1 year high of $58.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.74.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $525.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.51%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

