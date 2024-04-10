Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $246,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,650 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $224.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.88.

Lennar Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of LEN opened at $165.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.33. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $101.21 and a 12-month high of $172.59. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennar Co. will post 14.46 EPS for the current year.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

