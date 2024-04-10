Dearborn Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in National Grid during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,501,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 8.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,521,000 after buying an additional 30,176 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 103.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 23,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of National Grid by 5.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,625,000 after buying an additional 31,695 shares in the last quarter. 4.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of National Grid from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,201.67.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $66.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

(Free Report)

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report).

