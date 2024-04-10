Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 700 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Welltower by 479.6% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Welltower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $54.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.62. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $94.63.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 5.12%. Welltower’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 381.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

