Dearborn Partners LLC Has $312,000 Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 2,036.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.53.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

