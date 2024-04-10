Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NUW opened at $13.58 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.43. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund by 2.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

