Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NXJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:NXJ opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.50. Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $12.24.

Get Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Insider Transactions at Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,380 shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $28,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,762,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,144,096. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 87,492 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,438.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1,078.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $149,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.