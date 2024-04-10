Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on May 2nd

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Utz Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.6% per year over the last three years. Utz Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Utz Brands to earn $0.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.4%.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

NYSE UTZ opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.55. Utz Brands has a twelve month low of $11.17 and a twelve month high of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $352.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Utz Brands will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Chinh Chu sold 92,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $1,641,622.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,556,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,299,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Series U. Of Um Partners, Llc sold 446,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $7,764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,885 shares in the company, valued at $6,923,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 609,181 shares of company stock valued at $10,754,925 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTZ. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 696.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,047,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,248,000 after acquiring an additional 915,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,655,000 after buying an additional 610,455 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Utz Brands by 597.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after buying an additional 470,551 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Utz Brands by 687.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 476,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,841,000 after buying an additional 415,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Utz Brands by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,094,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,031,000 after buying an additional 337,723 shares during the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UTZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Utz Brands from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Utz Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Utz Brands in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.63.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

