City Holding (CHCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on April 30th

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.715 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

City has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. City has a dividend payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect City to earn $7.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.86 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $102.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. City has a fifty-two week low of $82.53 and a fifty-two week high of $115.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.51.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $86.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. City had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 18.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that City will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 8,899 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $898,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,375,018. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Fairchilds sold 600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $63,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $213,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,808 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,935. 2.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of City by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of City from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of City from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

