Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.47 on April 30th

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a payout ratio of 135.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.7%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.38 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $158.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.67 and a 200-day moving average of $128.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.93). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total transaction of $333,076.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $333,076.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,737 shares in the company, valued at $40,057,103.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at $39,651,939.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,835 shares of company stock worth $878,441 in the last three months. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 186.5% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 33.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Featured Stories

