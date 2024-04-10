Saul Centers, Inc. (BFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on April 30th

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Saul Centers has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.
Saul Centers Price Performance
Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $37.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.42 million, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.45 and a 200 day moving average of $37.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34. Saul Centers has a 12 month low of $32.13 and a 12 month high of $41.04.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Saul Centers during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,591,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,053,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Saul Centers by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,203,000 after purchasing an additional 58,063 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,087,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 111.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 23,815 shares during the period. 49.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Saul Centers Company Profile
Saul Centers is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. Saul Centers currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio comprised of 61 properties that includes (a) 57 community and neighborhood Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
