Dearborn Partners LLC Buys 421 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CME Group from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on CME Group from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

CME Group Stock Down 1.4 %

CME stock opened at $209.78 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.73 and a fifty-two week high of $223.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.49.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 57.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.86%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

