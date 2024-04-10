Dearborn Partners LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PSA. Barclays began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $293.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.15 and a 200-day moving average of $276.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

