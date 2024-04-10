VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMH. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 211.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 20,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

NASDAQ SMH opened at $224.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $213.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.71. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $118.57 and a 1 year high of $239.14.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

