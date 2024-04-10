Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Cuts Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 82,127 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.42% of WNS worth $72,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,034,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,298,000 after purchasing an additional 544,328 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,011,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,254,000 after acquiring an additional 387,378 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 802.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,686,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,434,000 after acquiring an additional 274,908 shares during the last quarter. 97.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WNS. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Shares of NYSE:WNS opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $46.89 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.21 million. Research analysts predict that WNS will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

