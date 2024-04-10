Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Has $73.24 Million Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,524,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 484,602 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $73,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kyndryl by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,185,000 after acquiring an additional 844,205 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,505,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,314,000 after buying an additional 151,135 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 3,628.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,387,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,048,000 after buying an additional 16,920,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,998,000 after buying an additional 141,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 58.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,910,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,658,000 after buying an additional 1,818,983 shares during the last quarter. 71.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KD opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KD. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Susquehanna raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

