RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 15,012 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,012 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the third quarter worth about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA PCY opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.55. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86.

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Profile

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

