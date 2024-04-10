RFG Advisory LLC Buys 226 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,812,000 after buying an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 20.7% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 27,697 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at about $614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith bought 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $79.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.90. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.91 and a 52-week high of $80.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.15 and a 200-day moving average of $70.33.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 22.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.35%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

