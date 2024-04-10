Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $186.71 Million

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $1.29 or 0.00001866 BTC on popular exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a market cap of $186.71 million and approximately $13.45 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hooked Protocol is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 139,254,295.07927233 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.32172744 USD and is down -5.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $12,263,968.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

