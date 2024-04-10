Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Earns Hold Rating from Truist Financial

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Truist Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $255.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $280.00. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $279.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.69.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of AJG stock opened at $244.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.42 and a 200 day moving average of $238.54. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52 week low of $194.77 and a 52 week high of $256.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total value of $308,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $516,269.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total transaction of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.20, for a total transaction of $308,026.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,269.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,016 shares of company stock worth $7,176,180. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth about $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.