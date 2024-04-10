Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE USA opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.62 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.40.

In related news, insider Edmund J. Burke bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $28,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $46,085. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 454,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 30,533 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 113,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 25,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.95% of the company’s stock.

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

