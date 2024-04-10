Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.

Get Cornerstone Total Return Fund alerts:

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 2,299,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,608 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.