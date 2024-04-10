Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (CRF) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1037 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.2% annually over the last three years.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:CRF opened at $7.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $8.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cornerstone Total Return Fund
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Silver Soars: Here’s How to Gain Exposure
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 4 Golden Crosses With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- All-Aboard! Greenbrier Companies Breaks Out, New Highs Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.