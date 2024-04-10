Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.004 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.05 billion. Norfolk Southern also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 2.490-2.490 EPS.

NSC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $257.41.

NYSE:NSC opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.24. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $263.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.62.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 12.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

